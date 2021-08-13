Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Sells £16,000 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Hui (“Harry”) Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total value of £525.30 ($686.31).

On Monday, June 28th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

On Monday, May 17th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 328.50 ($4.29). 140,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,558. The firm has a market cap of £454.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Atalaya Mining Plc has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.43.

ATYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

