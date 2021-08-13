ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $586,006.49 and $23.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00385235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

