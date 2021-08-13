Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVIR stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,657. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

