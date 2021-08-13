Atheios Price Hits $0.0005 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Atheios has a market cap of $19,788.61 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,453.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.94 or 0.06944428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.52 or 0.01357303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00381139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00133286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.74 or 0.00574215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00346717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00298262 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,510,553 coins and its circulating supply is 42,608,255 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

