Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,539 shares during the period. Athene comprises about 2.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.55% of Athene worth $71,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at $97,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $60,278,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Athene by 4,395.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 8,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,774 shares of company stock worth $4,058,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

