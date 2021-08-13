Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atkore worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,606. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

