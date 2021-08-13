Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 104% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 106.4% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $20.92 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

