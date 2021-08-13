Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP Sells $455,040.00 in Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. 538,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,515. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

