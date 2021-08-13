Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

AEXAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $10.32 on Friday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

