AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AudioCodes worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 92.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 13,550.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

