Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72). Augean shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.68), with a volume of 2,736,220 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £296.02 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

