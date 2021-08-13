Aurora Trading Up 47.5% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and $939,963.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00093176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

