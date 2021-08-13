Aurox Price Tops $10.99 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Aurox has a market cap of $5.16 million and $936,055.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.99 or 0.00023076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

