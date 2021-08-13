Aurubis’ (AIAGY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of AIAGY remained flat at $$51.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77. Aurubis has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

