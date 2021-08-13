Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 4.5%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.48 ($0.28). Approximately 4,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of £8.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.20.

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

