Auto (AUTO) Market Cap Hits $69.25 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Auto has a total market cap of $69.25 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $1,306.58 or 0.02807972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

