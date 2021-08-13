AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.60. 251,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.08. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

