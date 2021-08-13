AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

TSE:ACQ traded up C$5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.60. 251,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,773. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.08.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

