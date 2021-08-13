AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

Shares of ACQ stock traded up C$5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.60. The company had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$14.25 and a one year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

