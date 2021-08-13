Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.21. 17,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.