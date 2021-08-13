Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after buying an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $215.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.41. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

