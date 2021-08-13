Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.18.

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,294. The company has a market cap of C$496.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.60 and a one year high of C$12.95.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

