Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.18.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.72. 27,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,294. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

