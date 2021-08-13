Avalanche Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.55 or 0.00037925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $108.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00287149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.93 or 0.02305204 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,046,125 coins and its circulating supply is 173,542,186 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

