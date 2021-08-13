Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Boosted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 2.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 325.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 579,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $65.00. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

