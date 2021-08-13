Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri Acquires 300 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $10,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Avantor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $38.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

