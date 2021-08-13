Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $197,160.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00887953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00101972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043858 BTC.

About Aventus

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

