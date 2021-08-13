Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Avista worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avista by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

