Aviva (LON:AV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 429.60 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 426.20 ($5.57), with a volume of 10839043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.90 ($5.50).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

The firm has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.49.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

