Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 458.83 ($5.99).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.49.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
