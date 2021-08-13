Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.49.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

