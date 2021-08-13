Aviva’s (AV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.49. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
