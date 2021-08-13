Aviva’s (AV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.49. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

