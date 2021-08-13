AXS Investments LLC Acquires 4,261 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $201.26. 41,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

