AXS Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. 430,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.