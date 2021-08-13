AXS Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 251,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,669,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 293,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,967,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.66. 15,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,978. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.