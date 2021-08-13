AXS Investments LLC Buys 13,984 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

Shares of MA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.33. 108,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

