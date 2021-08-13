AXS Investments LLC Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,846.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,548.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36,853.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

