AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,385 shares of company stock valued at $113,847,420. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

ZM stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.16. 54,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,025. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.15 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

