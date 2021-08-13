AXS Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.18. 16,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

