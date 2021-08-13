AXS Investments LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $323.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $322.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

