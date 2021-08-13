AXS Investments LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 160,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 71.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Netflix by 195.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.53. 93,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

