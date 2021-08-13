AXS Investments LLC Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 4.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.97. The stock had a trading volume of 249,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

