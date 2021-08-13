AXS Investments LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 225,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

