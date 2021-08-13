AXS Investments LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,261 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 233,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

