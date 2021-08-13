AXS Investments LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $720.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.45 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

