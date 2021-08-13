AXS Investments LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $149.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

