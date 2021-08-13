AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $581.49. 9,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $426.71 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.35, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

