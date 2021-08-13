AXS Investments LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,926,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion and a PE ratio of 130.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

