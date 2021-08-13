AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.60. The company had a trading volume of 159,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,971. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $355.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.