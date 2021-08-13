AXS Investments LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

BDX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

