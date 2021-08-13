AXS Investments LLC Purchases 8,466 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $636.03. 26,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The stock has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $636.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

